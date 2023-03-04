Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183,148 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.02 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

