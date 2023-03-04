Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 2.76.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

