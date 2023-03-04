Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $284.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $597.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.90.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

