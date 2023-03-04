Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $59,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares in the company, valued at $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of W opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

