Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1,029.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,413 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.28. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

