Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Insider Activity

Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.54 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.