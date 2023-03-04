Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $1.57

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.18. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 6,347,116 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $687.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

About Cano Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cano Health by 215.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

