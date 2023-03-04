Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires New Shares in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 117,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NISN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

