Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 12,855 Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lilium by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 331,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Barclays lowered Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.98 on Friday. Lilium has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

