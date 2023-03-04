Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.19% of Tuniu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.96 on Friday. Tuniu Co. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.