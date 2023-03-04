Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 12,000 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 87,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,681.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $327,813.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,952,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,446.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,196 shares of company stock worth $1,481,186 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

