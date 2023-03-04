Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 300,000 Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.17% of Cybin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

CYBN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Cybin Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

