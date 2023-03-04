Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,567. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

