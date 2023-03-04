Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437,500 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.17% of Exela Technologies worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,847,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 764,280 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

XELA opened at $0.07 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

