Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $129,000 in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 91.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Stock Up 5.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $996.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

