Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $37,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 44.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 14.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

