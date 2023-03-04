Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $152,000 Investment in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.