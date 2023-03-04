Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,915,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of WESTW stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

