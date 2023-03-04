Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 53,433 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,433 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160,747 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.82 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.