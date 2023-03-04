Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $157,000 Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

