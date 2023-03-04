Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $167,000 Position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in TPB Acquisition Co. I by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $3,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPBA opened at $8.76 on Friday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

About TPB Acquisition Co. I

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

