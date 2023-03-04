Capita (LON:CPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.96

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.96 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.92 ($0.39), with a volume of 3178878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.12 ($0.35).

CPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.58) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,956.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

