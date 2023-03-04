Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

