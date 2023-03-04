Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 72,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.