Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 33,357 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 242.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 251,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 45.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 32.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 364.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 151,378 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

