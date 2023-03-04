Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,678,000 after purchasing an additional 363,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.93 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.