Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 23,991 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $8,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,847,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,614,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,120.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $58,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 397,861 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,460,383. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

NYSE:PD opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

