Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 67,007 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 67,007 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

