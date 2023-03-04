Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.