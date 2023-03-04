Carol W. Carpenter Sells 32,238 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Unity Software Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of U opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software Company Profile

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

