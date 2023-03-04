Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $83.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

