Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $71,410,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 403.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,662,000 after acquiring an additional 946,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 277.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,297,000 after buying an additional 794,609 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

NYSE KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

