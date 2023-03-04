Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.09 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

