Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $491.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.14 and its 200 day moving average is $442.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

