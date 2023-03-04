Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.94 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

