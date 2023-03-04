Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
