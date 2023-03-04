Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,701.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock worth $447,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.