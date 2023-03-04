Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,888,000 after buying an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

