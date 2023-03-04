CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 8,636 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

