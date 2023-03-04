CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,998,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,539,000 after purchasing an additional 130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

