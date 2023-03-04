CI Investments Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $266.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

