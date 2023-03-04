CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

