CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after purchasing an additional 375,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

