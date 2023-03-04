CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.79. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

