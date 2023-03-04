CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $538,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $2,544,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

