Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.
NYSE:NET opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
