Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.