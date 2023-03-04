Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

