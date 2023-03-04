Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,579 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $66,894,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $81.92 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

