Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,164 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $491.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.