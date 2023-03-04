Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,131 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

